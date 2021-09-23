On the new districts ...
The redrawing of state legislative districts is often a contentious topic filled with political accusations. That’s to be expected for something that is, well, quite political. And indeed the minority party in Ohio legislative business (Democrats) are not happy with the decision by a state board to approve new districts drawn up for four years beginning in January 2023.
However, in our area at least, the districts won’t make a lot of difference in terms of which party is most likely to represent local residents in Columbus. That’s because it’s difficult to conceive how local districts could be drawn up to give a Democratic candidate a better chance to be elected, as this is an area where Republicans are in a decided majority.
A story in Saturday’s Crescent-News laid out how the new state House and Senate districts would be set up locally in 2023. One significant change is that all of Fulton County will be united in the 81st District while Defiance County’s five northern townships will join them. The rest of Defiance County will remain in the 82nd District while Putnam County breaks from the 81st and goes to the 83rd.
Statewide, the redistricting debate likely will go on. But locally, few are probably going to worry too much about the new boundaries.
