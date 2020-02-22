What may be the biggest eyesore in and around Defiance might be gone with remarkable speed.
Last week, Defiance County’s new land bank — a public body organized last year by county officials for the purpose of dealing with eyesores and problem properties like this — approved an initial deal with a southern Ohio firm (Warrior Excavating) to begin cleaning up the former SK Hand Tool property at 35 Hickory St., just outside the Defiance city limits in Richland Township.
The company wants to take the old factory down to its concrete slab — presumably salvaging the building’s structural content for cash — and then reselling the property after cleanup is accomplished.
While there are a few possible hiccups — word won’t be received until spring about an EPA grant the county is seeking to help clean up the site, for example — the contractor informed the land bank board eight days ago that it intends to proceed. As such, officials began drawing up a second agreement that will give Warrior Excavating ownership of the property in return for cleaning up the site.
We don’t know what use — if any — may come of the property in the years to come. But the basic task of removing this eyesore would be a monumental step forward for the community. For years, the grounds around the factory have been overgrown with brush and trees, all of which is expected to be removed, and the building itself resembles what a disused factory often does — a large mess.
To be sure, the land bank’s creation helped move this project along because, for one thing, it allowed a potential buyer to avoid the property’s delinquent taxes. County officials deserve credit for making it happen.
The day when this building comes down and the property is restored to something that doesn’t turn the heads of passersby in a negative way — and no longer causes frustration among neighbors who’ve had to look at it for years — will be welcomed.
