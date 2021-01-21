Area fire cooperation ...
One indisputable strength of local governments and the safety forces they operate is their ability to cooperate. This doesn’t always work out perfectly as there doubtlessly is some competition among the different local governments and occasional disagreements. But when a response to a large emergency incident is needed, cooperation is usually never in short supply.
Early Tuesday morning’s fire at a warehouse on Defiance’s South Jackson Avenue provided one example of this. Unfortunately, it appears that much of the building could not be saved as the fire was far along when firefighters arrived in force. But it wasn’t for lack of effort.
In all, 14 area fire departments — including Defiance — responded in some way after the call came in at 1:47 a.m. Tuesday. They came from as far away as Bryan, Continental, Napoleon and Payne.
While some of the firefighters were full-time personnel, others were volunteers. But either way, this response highlights all firefighters’ commitment and sacrifice to keeping the public safe.
Due to the nature of the job, none of them know when the next fire is coming or what time of day it will be. In this instance firefighters were summoned in the middle of the night in freezing conditions.
So, let us be thankful we have them looking out for us. They truly do provide a public service that is readily apparent to the local citizenry and taxpayers.
