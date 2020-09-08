Not long now ...
As the last days of summer 2020 grow shorter, one of the most anticipated elections in some time — at least in many people’s estimation — is fast approaching. But while Nov. 3 is Election Day, things will get going quite a bit sooner.
In fact, the first day of voting actually is just 10 days away, when military and overseas absentee balloting can begin. That will be followed by the first day of early in-person voting and absentee balloting for everyone else on Oct. 6 — just four weeks from today. The day before (Oct. 5) will be the deadline for new voters to register for Nov. 3.
This election promises to be a significant challenge for county boards of elections. Each of them doubtlessly were frustrated to some extent by the last-minute cancellation of the March primary, which was postponed until late April due to the coronavirus situation. Barring a huge outbreak in coming weeks, it appears that the 2020 general election — when the presidential race will be decided — will go ahead as planned and with in-person voting.
Because this is a presidential election, some surprises are sure to surface, and boards of elections will have to be prepared for any number of contingencies. The point of this editorial isn’t to comment on what these may be, but with passion on both sides of the political divide one can imagine the possibilities.
In the meantime, voters will have plenty of opportunities to mark their preferences —through absentee balloting in the mail, at their county board of elections during the early voting period or by casting a ballot at the polls on Nov. 3.
