Another $3 trillion? ...
Now comes U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi with a proposal to spend another $3 trillion for coronavirus relief. This is on top of the more than $2 trillion that’s already been created from somewhere by Congress and the president for the same purpose.
The question has to be asked — by someone — how this can be proposed with no apparent thought of the future consequences. Have we arrived at a point where basic arithmetic and responsible thinking in fiscal matters mean nothing?
That there are many people hurting as a result of the government’s response to the coronavirus situation goes without saying, as does the notion that they could use some help. Among those impacted negatively are local governments — which generally provide the most value for our tax dollars — and are beginning to see big revenue drops.
But a calm discussion about the secondary problems we are creating, some of which may last well into the future, is in order. This includes the trillions in spending that has aggravated the nation’s already precarious fiscal path.
