A spectacular event ...
Defiance’s Band Spectacular, just completed Saturday for the 50th year and topped off with fireworks, didn’t disappoint. The event is a September tradition that has brought in marching bands from all over for five decades, and its long-running nature speaks to its success.
Six northwest Ohio high school bands made up the field this year — Anthony Wayne, Bowling Green, Bryan, Port Clinton, Sandusky and our own Defiance High School Marching Band of Class.
Although the popular culture has changed much over the decades, quality high school bands continue their proud traditions. And Saturday’s event is just one of many things that has contributed substantially to the mantra that Defiance is “A Great Place to Live.”
