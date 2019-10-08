Not much longer now ...
Remember back to late February when Defiance’s Clinton Street bridge had just closed for approximately nine months? It may or may not seem like a long time ago based upon each person’s conception of time and many other factors, but for those counting when the new bridge reopens, there’s some good news.
If the bridge does open in the first week of December as the Ohio Department of Transportation has indicated, the closure is now about 80 percent behind us. No one can say with certainty what may happen in the meantime, but the major factor that had delayed the project earlier this year — fluctuating river levels — is no longer a problem. The bridge superstructure has been in place for awhile now, so river levels are no issue.
And, thanks to ideal weather conditions last Friday night/Saturday morning when the concrete deck for the new bridge was poured, things are moving along noticeably. The concrete should be cured by week’s end, which will only add to the recent progress made by the project contractor (Great Lakes Construction Co.) in making the structure look more and more like a new bridge.
The work can’t progress soon enough for those inconvenienced by the bridge’s temporary closure. This inconvienence was larger or more lamentable for some, but it won’t be long now.
By this time next year, the bridge’s closure for most everyone will be forgotten, and the new structure will be an integral part of Defiance. How important it is has been made clear during the past seven-plus months.
