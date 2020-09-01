Looking for negativity ...
A great thing about living in such a large, prosperous country is the number of options we have. It also means that opportunities exist in abundance to paint a particular narrative.
For example, stories of the successes and failures of Americans from similar walks of life are everywhere. This provides endless options during political campaigns and party conventions to make a point. It also means that discrediting one candidate or the other, or the past or future of America, isn’t particularly difficult. But maintaining a mindset of negativity has a downward spiral that seems to have painted President Donald Trump’s detractors into a corner. This has produced a clearly discernible distinction between the two political parties’ visions.
Republicans talk about economic progress, patriotism, opportunity, faith and hope. And while it’s too harsh to say Democrats have no hope for America’s future, it is easy to see that their disdain for the president has brought them to the point of stressing a single goal— his defeat in November — and the attendant talking points that go with that.
If they want to find something bad to say about the president, they can find it, especially if they refuse to acknowledge even a single good thing he’s done. This is not new in politics — as both parties do it — but maybe it’s time to overcome this, assuming the two visions are not completely incompatible.
