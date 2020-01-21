Some campaign issues ...
It’s probably a safe bet to guess that after the president’s impeachment trial ends in the Senate — if Trump is acquitted as expected — that his opponents will continue efforts to discredit and remove him. But once the presidential campaign between Trump and the Democratic nominee begins in earnest in a few months, some legitimate questions are worth considering.
We could start with a question about the economy. For right or wrong, presidents are usually judged on the economy’s performance. With the United States economy doing very well and Americans’ 401(k) plans benefiting from its growth in recent years, one has to ask if a change in course now is wise.
What about health care? This is an issue that never really goes away. Some may contend that Obamacare is a disaster, others may say it’s doing fine, but it’s an issue that deserves constant attention and tweaking.
Will the national debt and federal spending ever be addressed with seriousness? We’re hearing nothing about this, but the debt just continues to mount at just over $23 trillion, more than doubling in the last 11 years.
These are just a few of the things we probably won’t hear much about as the campaign insults and barbs are exchanged. But those and other issues are ultimately what will decide the course of our country’s future.
