As many Americans hope to return to some sense of normalcy soon, Defiance City Council figures to be restoring one thing that will help — welcoming the public back to council meetings and other public forums.
Council approved a motion Tuesday asking that legislation be drawn up to permit again the public’s participation, suspended early last year due to the coronavirus situation.
Those wishing to attend council sessions will be asked to wear face masks and social distancing will be observed. For example, the council chambers in the city’s Perry Street service building where meetings are held will be set up to permit 10 persons from the public to attend.
Still, it’s a start and a step in the right direction. Welcome back to those wishing to participate.
