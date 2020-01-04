As time goes by, change of course is a constant, with technology, living standards and cultural norms leading the way. Whether these are for the good or not often depends upon one’s point of view.
Elected office is one of those things that has changed, and has become more and more complicated. This is probably one reason that finding people interested in running for public office can be a challenge. Another could be that people are just not as interested in civic activities as they once were. But whatever the reasons, those who have chosen to run for political office and — if they win — serve their communities deserve recognition.
To be sure, serving in an elected office can be a thankless job. While many candidates enjoy campaigning and getting to know their potential constituents, some aspects of the work are not as pleasant. Certainly, elected officials have to be prepared to take some heat on an issue that might produce a variety of opinion, or a public backlash depending upon the topic and who’s on what side of it.
This possibility is an understandable reason why some may avoid elected office, especially in smaller communities.
Another sacrifice elected officeholders must make is time.
Government has become ever more complicated over the years due to state and federal mandates, reporting standards and ever-changing technology. Not all of those are bad things, of course, but they can add to a public official’s workload. Throw in the challenges of raising or caring for a family and making a living, and elected officials can have a lot to balance in their lives.
In short, taking the plunge of political office is a big commitment for most people. As the new year begins, some newly elected officials will take their seats for the first time. We wish them well and hope their experiences are enjoyable.
