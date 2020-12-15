A vaccine of hope ...
Doubtlessly, there will be debate and discussion about the distribution of the coronavirus vaccine and whether this should be mandatory. But in lieu of having to weigh the wisdom of that possibility, we will point out what should be abundantly obvious: the vaccine’s arrival brings with it hope for seeing some light at the end of what has been about a nine-month tunnel to date. President Trump’s administration deserves some credit in helping get this vaccine out in rapid time.
The experts tell us that not everyone will need to be vaccinated to have a significant impact on bringing this virus under control. Certainly, the experience of the past nine months has taught us that nothing is surprising anymore. So, we’re hopeful that henceforth things can move in the opposite positive direction and the vaccine’s arrival will have a significant impact, not only in protecting the health of people, but with the government’s future response and the ability for everyone to get back to more normal times.
Given what this virus has done to so many people’s thinking, we believe this large dose of hope comes at a most beneficial time. The vast majority of citizens everywhere just want to put this difficult episode — in which this virus has dominated their lives in so many different ways — behind them. Here’s hoping the vaccine’s arrival is a significant step in the right direction.
