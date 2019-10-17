Time on Trump’s side? ...
There are doubtlessly Americans who have tired of the bitter partisan bickering in Washington, D.C. And there are probably others — or the same group of people — who aren’t particularly enamored by the ongoing Democratic Party debates that have been playing to national television audiences.
However, one person who might be encouraged by what he’s seeing is President Trump, at least where his re-election chances are concerned. That’s because some of the more radical ideas of the Democratic Party candidates still in the 2020 race may not resonate well with what many Americans — doubtlessly many Democrats included — want their president to support.
In fact, the main talking points of these candidates seem to rest on strong socialist tendencies — Bernie Sanders’ unabashed plan to raise taxes to pay for free health care or Andrew Wang’s basic income proposal, for example — or simply the impeachment and removal of President Trump.
The latter is very unlikely unless incontrovertible proof of an illegal act is presented against Trump.
In this environment, 12 or so months — the time between now and the November 2020 presidential election — seems like an eternity, for more reasons than one. But unless something major changes, time may be on President Trump’s side.
