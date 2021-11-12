A new crossing ...
Much has been said and written about infrasstructure in recent months, but people may forget that much was already getting done before Democrats in Washington, D.C. proposed trillions in spending for “infrastructure.” Certainly, much of the infrastructure mentioned in that legislation is not for basic essentials like roads and bridges.
In fact, local officials and the State of Ohio have been doing a decent job of keeping infrastructure strong in our area for many years and developing it in ways that make economic development in northwest Ohio more likely.
U.S. 24’s improvement to four lanes this century is the most obvious example. The replacement of Defiance’s Clinton Street bridge over the Maumee River two years ago is another, and now, so is the completion of a new Maumee crossing in Napoleon.
That stucture — officially named the “Liberty Bridge” during a dedication ceremony Tuesday — is another example. In an age of environmental sensitivity, this new bridge where none existed before is a pretty big deal. The two decades it took speaks to the administrative challenges that local officials faced when trying to undertake a project of this magnitude.
The bridge connects two industrial areas in Napoleon, and provides a direct link to U.S. 24. This should make traffic flow more smoothly through Napoleon, provide economic opportunities and bolster the area’s infrastructure.
