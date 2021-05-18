A big endeavor ...

Agriculture is a big part of Henry County, so it’s not too surprising that members of the county’s ag improvement association have big plans for the county’s fairgrounds.

The group has made two presentations to Napoleon City Council this spring about its proposal to build a large show arena at the fairgrounds in south Napoleon. The size is considerable at more than 43,000 square feet as is the cost at “roughly” $2 million.

The ag association plans to hold a fundraising campaign to come up with the money to make this a reality in the not-too-distant future.

This would be a unique facility if it comes to fruition. Not only would it replace some antiquated facilities at the fairgrounds, but it would provide a venue that could be used throughout the year for a variety of events.

This is a good development for our area, but funds will have to be raised to make it possible. We wish the group success in its endeavor.

