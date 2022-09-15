Check into the happenings in about any Ohio county these days and it’s likely that a renewable energy project — either solar or wind — is being proposed or is underway. Defiance County alone has three planned or proposed solar farms, Paulding County has functioning windfarms in various locations and other “green energy” projects are being proposed, or being built, elsewhere.
These projects, all generally pushed by companies based far away from here, are portrayed by supporters as win-wins across the board. They provide cash for landowners and schools, so supporters note, with tax credits through the government playing a role in their financing. And of course they are said to be good for the environment, an assertion that doubtlessly rests firmly upon the belief in a climate “crisis.”
But whether you are a believer or not in green energy one wonders whether the inefficiencies of aesthetically challenged wind farms and solar fields, which require large amounts of acreage for modest amounts of energy, might someday be replaced with something “green” that is far more efficient. What then becomes of these huge fields of solar panels and wind turbines? It’s one question among others that seem to go unsatisfactorily answered amidst the country’s rush toward green energy.
