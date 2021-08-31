Rehabbing the canal ...
Our area has plenty of history that was pivotal in the country’s early development.
Battles of the Northwest Indian War were fought more than 200 years ago not far from here, and they had much to say about where the young nation was headed. The construction of the Miami and Erie Canal right through Defiance then played a role in commerce a few decades later.
Those who enjoy canal history will be particularly interested to know that the state plans to restore flow to a six-mile stretch of canal downstream from Independence Dam. This is not necessarily a historical endeavor as the state wants to use the canal to help improve water quality through a system that is under design. In fact, it’s part of the state’s H2Ohio program which seeks to improve water quality in the Lake Erie watershed.
Nevertheless, history buffs and the environmentally conscious probably won’t argue with this new effort. It’s certainly an interesting development for our area.
