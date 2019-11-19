Improving city water ...
There’s no argument that water is essential to life. And there’s probably not going to be a lot of controversy about a project planned by Defiance City Hall — albeit an expensive one — to build a new granulated activated carbon filtration system at its water treatment plant on Baltimore Road.
The project is more or less an Ohio EPA (OEPA) mandate, requiring council to approve related legislation Tuesday. But city officials had been moving in that direction already because it figures to take care of a lot of concerns about water quality. Not only is the system expected to address taste and odor issues that flare up from time to time, but it will remove impurities like trihalomenthanes, that OEPA says can be harmful to human health.
The cost isn’t cheap at approximately $8 million for construction in addition to more than $800,000 for design. But city officials may be able to time their financing with debt that will drop off in 2021 and 2023 from previous water plant projects to keep any related water rate increases at a minimum.
This is a project that seems to be a good long-term solution for Defiance.
