Vacancies everywhere ...
When signs for business employment opportunities start popping up one may think reflexively that the economy is booming. A 6.5% growth rate during the national economy’s second quarter certainly suggests that, but recovery from the deleterious effects of the coronavirus situation may be skewing that some.
Help wanted signs are everywhere, and this is not just because of an improved economy. Common sense suggests that generous benefits extended to those not working is helping complicate the task of filling vacancies.
Even the Fort Defiance Humane Society has had to close to the general public — hopefully temporarily — for lack of employees, thus highlighting the problem for businesses and nonprofit organizations alike. This is just one of many contemporary problems the government most certainly has had a hand in creating.
