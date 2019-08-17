Earlier this week, a milestone was reached on Defiance’s Clinton Street bridge replacement project. Unless you were there watching it may not have been that noticeable. But the setting of the first steel I-beams Wednesday across the new concrete piers and pier caps was a big deal.
It signifies that the new bridge’s substructure is nearly finished, allowing the beams and work on the upper structure to get going. The beam work will continue over the next several weeks, and when all seven of them are laid from end to end, the deck work can commence. The deck won’t be poured until about October, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), but that will be here before you know it.
What the traveling public wants to know most, of course, is when this major detour will be completed and traffic can be restored most efficiently between the two sides of Defiance. The answer today is sometime in early December, although ODOT and the contractor (Great Lakes Construction Company) are working hard to move that up to the original timeline — around Thanksgiving.
ODOT and the contractor deserve credit for their diligence in trying to do that. Higher water levels in the Maumee River earlier this year pushed things back, but both have worked extra time to get things back on track.
Thankfully, the new bridge is now far enough along where water levels are not such a threat to the project timeline.
The completion can’t come soon enough. To be sure, the inconvenience to traffic is a minor hindrance in the grand scheme of things, however, it no doubt has caused some occasionally frayed nerves while traffic crashes have picked up on the detour routes, especially on Domersville Road.
But, be patient, it’s now only a few months time before this important route is opened back up.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.