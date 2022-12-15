Time was — not that long ago, less than 20 years ago even — no one would really take seriously any politician or public figure who proclaimed themselves a socialist, much less a Marxist. Perhaps that communist connotation is used by some because they don’t really understand the implications of the political philosophy they claim to be following. But we should probably assume that they have an inkling this authoritarian political philosophy is anathema to the democracy we have come to know.
Leftists who worry about perceived “threats” to democracy from conservatives should read on. Now comes a self-proclaimed Marxist, Emily Drabinski, as the new choice for head of the American Library Association(ALA). The ALA provides leadership to libraries across the country, so this is concerning.
Years ago, during the days of Sovietology, some learned about the infiltration methods for which Marxist countries were famously known at the time. Those who know something about that won’t have to think long about what it means when Marxists are in positions of power, something unthinkable in the United States not that long ago, but doubtlessly growing as the real threat to democracy and free thought becomes more and more real.
Given that, it shouldn’t come as a surprise why the country is so divided between those who on the one hand endorse the Marxist impulse, are unconcerned about it, or unaware, and those who worry where this is leading.
