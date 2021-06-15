Moving forward ...

Senior centers in Defiance and Henry counties joined those in other area jurisdictions Monday when they reopened following closures of approximately 15 months due to the coronavirus situation. This is just another positive sign of how things have improved in recent months, no doubt largely because of the introduction of coronavirus vaccines.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, case numbers in four of six area counties dropped down to single digits during the period May 27-June 9. Defiance and Williams counties had the highest counts at 18 and 14, respectively, followed by Henry and Fulton at eight each, Paulding at five and Putnam at three.

Nearly 21,000 coronavirus cases in those counties have been confirmed since the pandemic began early last year along with 459 related deaths. So the lower numbers and reopenings represent the good news that all of us have been waiting on.

