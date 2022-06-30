On to lawlessness? ...

Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that abortion laws rest with states, some Ohio prosecutors — such as those in Cleveland and Columbus — have said they won’t prosecute the state’s new abortion law.

This actually goes on more than one might think. Prosecutors make judgments all the time about what laws to enforce, or not, though this particular instance seems like a blatant challenge to appease the pro-choice crowd on a far more serious topic than, say, speeding.

This then becomes a political question. Would voters in those cities, which are run by Democrats — like most cities across the country — tolerate a prosecutor who thumbs his or her nose at state lawmakers, the majority of whom are Republicans?

Unfortunately, this type of selective enforcement of laws is corrosive, just as it is for deciding who should go to jail and in what circumstance. The higher level of tolerance for criminal behavior — reflected in the sentencing of convicted felons — appears to have filtered down to even our local courts in recent years.

To be fair, there are multiple reasons for this — one of them being the availability of jail space. But in a country where burning down or occupying whole city blocks (Seattle) seems to alarm only about half the population, one might venture a guess where all this could be headed. It’s more than a small concern.

