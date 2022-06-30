Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that abortion laws rest with states, some Ohio prosecutors — such as those in Cleveland and Columbus — have said they won’t prosecute the state’s new abortion law.
This actually goes on more than one might think. Prosecutors make judgments all the time about what laws to enforce, or not, though this particular instance seems like a blatant challenge to appease the pro-choice crowd on a far more serious topic than, say, speeding.
This then becomes a political question. Would voters in those cities, which are run by Democrats — like most cities across the country — tolerate a prosecutor who thumbs his or her nose at state lawmakers, the majority of whom are Republicans?
Unfortunately, this type of selective enforcement of laws is corrosive, just as it is for deciding who should go to jail and in what circumstance. The higher level of tolerance for criminal behavior — reflected in the sentencing of convicted felons — appears to have filtered down to even our local courts in recent years.
To be fair, there are multiple reasons for this — one of them being the availability of jail space. But in a country where burning down or occupying whole city blocks (Seattle) seems to alarm only about half the population, one might venture a guess where all this could be headed. It’s more than a small concern.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.