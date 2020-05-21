Hoping for fireworks ...
The coronavirus situation certainly has taught us not to take anything for granted, including the most basic traditions. One of them is a community’s annual fireworks display.
Some towns already have canceled theirs, but the City of Napoleon is still holding out hope that it may have a display. Normally, these are put on in Glenwood Park, which is one of the area’s better parks with lots of room, thanks in part to the fact that it is the home of a municipal golf course.
Napoleon has discussed signing a contract with an Indiana fireworks provider with a proviso that the city could still opt out and bank funds toward a 2021 display.
Mayor Jason Maassel suggested to city council Monday night that a fireworks display would bring some sense of normalcy to a tough year. And Councilman Lori Siclair expressed support for this hopeful message to the citizenry.
Whether the display can go forward or not may not rest completely in the city’s hands. But at a time when coronavirus fears have dominated our lives, some hopeful thoughts about something so simple are noteworthy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.