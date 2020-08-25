A good show ...
It’s probably difficult to say with any degree of certainty why the Maumee Valley Car Club’s annual show was such a well-attended event Saturday in downtown Defiance. But one possible reason might have to do with the coronavirus situation.
In all, 234 vehicles were registered and more than a dozen more participated, eclipsing the 212 that entered last year. Perhaps many people turned out because there have been so many other things canceled or reduced this year, such as the area’s county fairs.
But whatever the reason for the success of Saturday’s show, all of those involved who worked hard in advance to make it possible or those who participated and attended deserve a word of thanks.
During a year when downtown Defiance’s main events — the lilac festival and the ribfest, for example — have been canceled, the annual car show was a welcome respite and a bit of a return to normalcy, at least in a small sense.
