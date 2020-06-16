Struggle in Seattle ...
A few decades ago, it wasn’t that uncommon to read about revolutionary struggles in other countries in our own hemisphere where certain parts of nations were taken over by rebels. More than 30 years into the future, who would have thought something akin to that might happen in America?
Granted, the comparison is an uneven one, given that rebels in those countries during the last years of the Cold War were significantly armed. But we do now have an example in Seattle, Wash. of people forcefully taking over six blocks of that left-leaning city for political reasons.
That this situation — which involved the takeover of a police station — was still going on as of this writing Monday speaks to an alarming precedent where the authorities seem to have lost control of things.
We’re not sure what the protesters there really want, other than some interpretation of “justice” and the banishment of a police presence. However, it seems reasonable to assume that such anarchy will only provide an example and encouragement for others and promote lawlessness in general.
The interesting thing is that where this and other alarming developments are occurring, left-leaning politicians and leaders have been in charge for decades. Perhaps, this is why no one seems to have a good answer about what to do, other than giving in to the demands of those protesting.
