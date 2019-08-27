Downtown Defiance ...
Many communities in Ohio and elsewhere have worked hard to make their downtowns vibrant places. This has not always been easy over the past three decades as the commercial focal points for communities — especially smaller ones — have changed. So a variety of ideas pop up from time to time to support downtowns.
Defiance has had some success in establishing a number of activities in recent years and also has brought in grant dollars and investment to keep things going downtown over the longer haul. That effort continues, and should be applauded — especially at a time when downtown traffic has been cut down by the closure of the Clinton Street bridge for replacement.
A few examples of this effort include the Lilac Festival, Busker Fest, the rib fest, Maumee Valley Car Club’s cruise-ins and the club’s annual car show — held most recently this past Saturday with more than 200 cars in the downtown.
These events — coupled with ongoing commerce and an attempt to achieve historical status for the downtown — show that Defiance’s central business district is alive and well.
