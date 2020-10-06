So it begins ...
Technically, early voting began last month with military and overseas absentee balloting, but for most everyone else early voting begins today.
Voters have two main options — visiting the board of elections in the county in which they are registered to vote, or sending in an absentee ballot which they can receive after following an application process. Elections board offices began sending out absentee ballots today, so voters who applied correctly should be receiving them shortly.
Those who wish to vote in-person can begin doing so at 8 a.m. today, with options (printed in Saturday’s Crescent-News) available between now and Nov. 2, the day before the Nov. 3 general election.
To be sure, this is going to be one interesting election, and we don’t know how things will turn out on Nov. 3 when most of the votes — we think — will have been counted.
But regardless of the outcome, and what some will be saying about the results, voters are going to have ample chances to cast their ballots.
