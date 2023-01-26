Anyone observing the United States from afar must be asking themselves a lot of questions about the quality of officials running our federal government and where they are taking us.
For years a cloud has hung over the Biden family, particularly with the president’s son, Hunter. Certainly, one has to question how Hunter, with all his personal problems, could have been in the position he was in while being paid such large amounts of money.
Add to this the classified documents found in the president’s garage, and the recent indictment of a former FBI agent who investigated the questionable Russian collusion claims against former President Donald Trump. He stands accused of taking money from a foreign security officer.
This is on top of the furor surrounding documents found at Trump’s residence, and now come allegations that former Vice President Mike Pence had some documents at his residence as well.
To be sure, it’s difficult to sort out what is politically motivated and what isn’t these days with mainstream media outlets like The New York Times and CNN effectively serving as mouthpieces of the Democratic Party, and Fox News trying to counteract such imblances with its conservative version of events. But with so many strands of questionable behavior hanging out there, it stands to reason that some of these things must be true.
It’s a valid question to ask why we’ve allowed our country to drift to the point where we have empowered so many who, perhaps, do not deserve the level of trust we give them.
