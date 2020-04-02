Locals face challenges ...
The coronavirus situation is creating a lot of scenarios that will have lasting impacts on individuals, businesses and governments, including local ones which deliver such vital services to the public every day.
The challenges faced by businesses — especially small ones — easily can be imagined, given that many of them have been forced to close their doors or cut back during the coronavirus remediation period. The impact on governments could become more apparent in the near future.
They are bracing for a negative impact on their tax revenues due to less people out buying things and less people in the workforce.
For example, just this week, the city of Cincinnati announced that 1,700 employees — about a quarter of its workforce — will be furloughed due to revenue reductions and health concerns. None of those employees will be firefighters and police officers, but certain services clearly are in jeopardy for now.
This could happen to our local governments as well, depending upon how long things go on. As such, officials already are discussing what to do about the situation. It’s a trying time for many, many people.
