Trump and the media ...

President Trump certainly voices some objectionable thoughts from time to time. One of them is understandable — his dislike of some media that he often calls “fake news” — but a level of caution is in order.

During a recent Trump rally in Toledo, the president used his “fake news” characterization when speaking about virtually the entire media pool attending the event. When he says “fake news,” networks such as CNN and MSNBC — which clearly have an interest in, and desire for, his defeat — come to mind.

However, in doing so the president — beyond basic considerations about respect — seems to be prompting his supporters to heap disgust upon the media generally, not too worried about the niceties of differentiating between those who are clearly biased and others who aren’t, or are at least willing to provide fair coverage.

Many of those attending Thursday’s event joined in the media condemnation with boos or some indication of displeasure. While this editorial is not to show sympathy for journalistic bias, it is to remind everyone that a free media is enshrined in the First Amendment and plays a valuable role in protecting against what could otherwise be a capricious government.

