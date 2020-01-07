Open season politics ...
Normally, the government of Iran isn’t going to get much love from Americans. The country suppresses its population, is generally considered the world’s foremost sponsor of terrorism, has been implicated in the deaths of American service members in the Middle East for years and its leaders have fostered hatred for America for four decades.
But none of that matters when Donald Trump is president. What matters is scoring political points by criticizing his every move.
Nothing could demonstrate that more than the president’s decision to take out with a drone attack a member of the Iranian military in Iraq believed responsible for recent attacks there against Americans. Predictably, Trump is being condemned by his long-established opponents for this decision.
The point of this writing is not to comment on the president’s military action, but to demonstrate the corner that so many have painted themselves into where Trump is concerned.
Does he have his faults? Certainly. Has he made some bad decisions? Of course, all fallible men do. But all sense of objectivity and reason has been lost among his detractors. The same may have been true of some Republicans when Obama was president. But the country could benefit by giving presidents a little more objective assessment.
