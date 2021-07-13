On the workforce ...
In an age when even the most basic topics have become politicized, various arguments are advanced for this or that statistic and issue. One of those issues — undeniable by looking at the help wanted signs that are everywhere — is that employers can’t fill all their positions.
President Joe Biden’s solution is for companies to pay workers more. In reality, the free-market economy — which already has plenty of government intervention — is more complicated than that.
Critics of the president’s policies may be right in suggesting that the generous unemployment benefits that have been made available since the coronavirus situation in early 2020 reared its head are not helping matters. And in many cases this and other tactics can place the government in competition with the private sector.
This situation leaves a lot of uncertainty for our local economy. Defiance is poised for manufacturing growth in a new industrial park with one speculation building on its way and two others envisioned, but could enough workers be found to fill the potential jobs created?
Naturally, the labor situation is huge for these developments and existing companies which need workers now. We’re hopeful the challenges won’t prove too daunting for those in the private sector — aided by local officials — who are making, or want to make, investments in the local economy.
