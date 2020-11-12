Biden and ‘unity’ ...
In declaring victory Saturday, Joe Biden did what politicians are often apt to do after a divisive campaign they win — call for unity.
A columnist on this page today notes that “decency” has prevailed in Biden’s apparent victory — surely a reference to Donald Trump’s abrasive nature. But he adds that 70 million people preferred Trump and his “heartless regime,” so not all are happy.
Unfortunately, such comments have reduced this election — and essentially this country — to some platitudes and simple explanations. But this nation of 330 million people is infinitely complex with many different preferences from California to New York and, especially, points in between.
It’s possible to be one of the 70 or more million people who voted for Trump and be thoughtful, compassionate, decent, faithful, loyal, honest and many other things. The same can be said for those who voted for Biden.
The words unity and healing are often used in situations such as we find ourselves now because they have universal appeal. Most people support such things.
However, the “unity” that Biden is seeking will not resound much with the 70 million who supported Trump if it means their views will be dismissed. The fact that only seven Ohio counties supported Biden while the state legislature and executive branch are solidly in Republican hands suggests that Trump supporters’ views are valid too.
