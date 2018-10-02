Part of our history ...
Think about the key components of American history and a few events will instantly come to mind — the American Revolution, the Civil War, maybe even conflict with Native Americans somewhere in the West.
But unless you really dig down into American history, the general history buff probably isn’t going to say much about the Battle of Fallen Timbers or General Anthony Wayne, an event and personality that many northwest Ohioans have heard about or have studied.
Truly, though, these events were nation-changing at the time the battle occurred and Wayne lived as Ohio was the future of the country at the time. Not as familiar are contemporary Native Americans such as Little Turtle, Blue Jacket and, perhaps, even Tecumseh, whose historical appeal is larger and transcends northwest Ohio.
Now, the city’s most prominent historian — Randy Buchman — wants to do something to memorialize what happened here. Teaming with the city, he has proposed a monument and busts of Native Americans on city-owned land along the east bank of the Auglaize River.
The monument won’t be cheap, requiring as much as $300,000 in public and private money. But it’s an idea very much worth pursuing.
