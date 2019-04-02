You are the owner of this article.
C-N Editorial: Cleaning up city parks ...

Cleaning up city parks ...

A tradition that clearly is well established in Defiance will take place for the 24th straight year on Saturday. It doesn’t have a glamorous name, nor will it attract several thousand participants.

But Clean Up Your Parks Day — relying on volunteers and high school students — has become an integral part of the community, occurring more or less as the kick-off of the parks season in Defiance.

This year’s event is scheduled from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, and it’s as big as ever. Not only is the weather forecast favorable and the requisite help expected, some 20 sponsors are involved, many of them helping provide a meal at Diehl Park for participants.

That this is the 24th year of this event says much about its success. Those who have helped bring this event about through the years deserve a word of thanks.

