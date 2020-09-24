Tidying up ...
Most people cringe a little at the thought of an overreaching government. That’s healthy, as it suggests we Americans place value in our considerable liberties. As such, it’s somewhat unusual when local governments in our corner of the world seek an outright ban on something.
That’s what Defiance Council recently proposed to do with clothing donation bins around town. Napoleon City Council has been talking about what to do about them as well. And it appears existing laws may be of some help.
It’s not that people don’t want to help the needy, and in fact our local communities do tend to be generous in this regard. The issue is that the bins tend not to be well maintained. As such, their condition clearly needs attention.
