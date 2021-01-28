A tough call ...
Give Defiance Mayor Mike McCann’s administration credit for wanting to help the Defiance Area YMCA’s child care program with $30,000 in CARES Relief Act funds. But the pending proposal before city council to help this worthy community organization causes concern.
As Ward 4 Councilman Chris Engel noted, this may open a “can of worms” if allowed because other businesses — and there are plenty of them to choose from — could use some money as well due to the hit they have taken during the coronavirus situation.
The city already had chosen to use the majority of its CARES Relief Act money for fire department wages. That too was a worthy choice, and it’s helped the city save on expenses that now show up as a healthy general fund carry-over (topping $4 million). So, if other businesses asked the city for help, officials could oblige. But where, and how, would it be cut off? And what will 2021 bring financially?
Unlike Henry County commissioners — who set up a business-aid program with its CARES money months ago — the city decided to spend all of its money on public services. And while evolving guidelines about spending the money may have caused some confusion, it may be prudent to stick with that decision.
