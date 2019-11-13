Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford did not practice with teammates a few days after hip and back injuries stopped his streak of 139 consecutive starts counting the playoffs.
Stafford watched Wednesday as quarterbacks Jeff Driskel and David Blough took snaps.
Driskel started in place of Stafford in a 20-13 loss to Chicago, giving Detroit its fifth loss in six games.
The Lions (3-5-1) host the Dallas Cowboys (5-4) on Sunday.
Driskel was 27 for 46 for 269 yards with a touchdown and an interception in his sixth career start.
