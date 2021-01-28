When Amy Francis was hired as executive director of Defiance County Senior Services in November of 2019, little did she know what her first year at the agency’s helm would have in store.
“I worked with the previous director starting Nov. 4, 2019, and then took over by myself on Jan. 1, 2020,” recalled Francis, who had previously worked as director of financial aid at Defiance College.
Less than three months later, at noon on March 17, 2020, the Defiance County Senior Center closed its doors to the public. That hasn’t meant that seniors in the county have been abandoned.
“We’ve had to adjust how we help our seniors,” said Francis. “We’ve used newsletters and make calls to seniors to check on their welfare. I would say that by mid-June or July, we had made over 1,000 calls.”
One program provided by the senior center that many in the county rely on is the meals program.
“Our home delivered meals program never stopped, but it has changed somewhat,” said Francis. “When the shutdown first went into effect, we would deliver five frozen meals to seniors in the program on Mondays. Then, in mid-summer, we went back to delivering daily hot meals.
“We also had to shut down our daily indoor lunch program, but in August we started our grab-and-go, contactless meal pick-up lunch program. That has helped our seniors and it has helped our staff as well. We don’t get to see our seniors, so every day at 11:30 we’re out the door and that’s the best part of our day ... talking to people through their car windows and handing them a hot meal.”
Francis said that staff is still providing several essential services for county seniors.
“We check to see if they have proper nutrition, or whether they have caregivers to assist them. We still help with essential transportation, such as for dialysis, pharmacy runs or doctors appointments,” said Francis. “We can also help with vaccination appointments or grocery pick-up and delivery.”
Although they may be dealing with some of the more vulnerable individuals to coronavirus, the senior center staff has not shied away from helping.
“Our staff has been really incredible,” said Francis. “They really, really care about the people of our community. They haven’t been super fearful, it’s more like ‘these people need us and we’re gonna do what we need to do.’
“Another tough part is we’ve lost some of our senior during this pandemic, either due to natural causes or because of COVID. We’ve lost some of our really special seniors and that has been hard on the staff,” said Francis.
Francis is looking forward to a return to more normal times as vaccines help bring the pandemic under control.
“I haven’t really experienced my first year yet — not really,” lamented Francis. “I’ve written COVID plans, opening plans, reopening plans ... I haven’t really experienced what a real year is like here. I’m looking forward to that.”
