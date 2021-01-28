(BPT) — Medicare Part D provides coverage for prescription drugs that save and extend lives for millions of older adults and people with disabilities, many of whom would otherwise struggle to afford their treatments.
However, despite the important purpose it serves, some people on Medicare, especially those taking expensive medications, still struggle to fill their prescriptions and maintain their health.
Two key challenges face Medicare beneficiaries:
• Medicare Part D insurance does not have an annual cap on out-of-pocket costs, so people sometimes have to pay thousands of dollars for their life-saving prescriptions.
• For people taking expensive prescription drugs, there are high out-of-pocket costs at the beginning of each calendar year, due to the way the Part D benefit is structured.
The Patient Access Network (PAN) Foundation, a national charity dedicated to increasing access to health care, is advocating for reforms to the program and is encouraging action. Here are three ways to help promote reforms to Medicare Part D that could help lower out-of-pocket costs:
1. Learn more about the issues
The PAN Foundation offers many resources on www.panfoundation.org/advocate to help you learn more about Medicare Part D and potential reforms to help people pay less at the pharmacy counter for prescription medications.
Additionally, signing up for healthcare newsletters, like the PAN Foundation newsletter, National Council on Aging newsletter or the Medicare Rights Center newsletter, will help you stay involved and informed.
2. Write to your members of Congress
Constituents can send a letter directly to their representatives and senators to ask them to pass legislation to lower out-of-pocket costs in Medicare Part D, such as setting an annual limit and evenly distributing these costs throughout the year.
By using PAN’s “contact Congress” tool, you can quickly contact your elected officials and can even use a pre-written letter so that you don’t have to start from scratch.
Before hitting send, consider adding your own story to the letter. Real-life examples can explain why reforms are necessary, and the impact that lower out-of-pocket prescription drug costs would have on your financial security and quality of life. Personal stories leave a lasting impression on legislators.
3. Share your story on social media
Another easy way to advocate for reforms to Medicare Part D is to share information on social media. This can help you stay informed while also spreading important information to your network.
Sharing your story about how you are impacted by high out-of-pocket costs and tagging your elected officials will help inform your friends and family about the changes needed to lower out-of-pocket costs for people on Medicare. The PAN Foundation has helpful resources for you to start advocating for changes to Medicare Part D on social media and encourage more people to contact their elected officials.
Take action
Without a limit on out-of-pocket costs, 45 million people on Medicare Part D will continue to struggle to fill their prescriptions and maintain their health.
When the community raises its voices and collectively calls on elected officials, it could help people living with serious illnesses afford their life-saving medications.
For more information, visit www.panfoundation.org/advocate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.