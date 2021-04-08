DENVER — The Youth For Christ (YFC), National Board of Trustees has named Jacob Bland the youth ministry’s 10th president/CEO, effective June 1.
Bland’s appointment arrives on the heels of Dan Wolgemuth’s announcement of his retirement as YFC president/CEO, after 16 years of dedicated service.
The YFC Board of Trustees unanimously selected Bland after reviewing 230 applications for the president/CEO position, which resulted in eight candidates and ultimately, two potential candidates with outstanding qualifications.
“YFC performed a thorough, national search for our new president, and the candidates we considered were very qualified leaders,” said board chairman Barry Huebner. “But the fact is, the Lord led us to someone from our own YFC family — someone who truly has served YFC with a genuine call to Jesus. It was a unanimous decision to select Jake Bland. He will succeed Dan Wolgemuth, one of the most godly and passionate leaders in YFC history.
“The members of our national board of trustees believe that Jake will carry out YFC’s mission in a time when strong and godly leadership is needed more than ever,” continued Huebner. “The baton that Dan is passing to Jake is full of wisdom and a heart for God that both men share. There could not be a better successor than Jake Bland to now carry the mantle that Dan has carried and cared for at YFC USA.”
Bland, currently the YFC Chief of Staff to the CEO, has been involved with YFC for 23 years — first serving as a high school student in a YFC music group, then as a volunteer. Bland was promoted through the YFC ministry over the past 18 years, serving in many leadership positions.
In addition to his current role, Bland was president/CEO for the YFC Foundation (2018-present); vice president, Development and Marketing YFC USA (2014-2020); associate vice president, Marketing, YFC USA (2012-2014); national director, Digital Innovation, YFC USA (2010-2012) and a ministry site director, YFC Chapter in Peoria, Ill. (2004-2010).
When asked about his hope and plan for the future of YFC, Bland stated: “There are 11-19 year olds who are facing crises like never before. I believe God has uniquely positioned YFC to help uncover God’s story of hope in the next generation.
“We stand on the shoulders of giants, now at a critical convergence point: A 77-year history of innovative youth ministry; combined with thousands of creative, diverse and faithful volunteers who are building relationships with kids who need hope. “The Gospel of Christ is as powerful and as effective as ever.
“Kids need to know that the God of the universe loves them, that He cares for them, and that He wants to offer them eternal and abundant life through His son Jesus. I pray that our YFC leaders will first keep falling in love with Jesus as our Savior and King — faithfully following Him in every aspect of our lives. As a result, I hope we become the kind of leaders through whom God will use to reach a million kids every year.
“The rallying cry — at least for the year ahead — will be developing faithful leaders in a Christ-centered culture. Then, we will pray for, and work towards growth. To reach one million kids annually, it will take over 200,000 volunteers who care deeply about the spiritual condition of youth, so youth know that they’re never alone.”
Bland graduated magna cum laude from Bradley University. He also earned a master’s degree in Youth Ministry Leadership from Huntington University, where he graduated summa cum laude. Bland and his wife, Ali, have a son, Silas, and a daughter, Ivy.
To learn more about YFC, go to yfc.net, its Facebook and Instagram pages, Twitter feed @yfcusa or on Vimeo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.