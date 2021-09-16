DENVER — “If one moment creates a change, then we don’t have a single one to waste.”
So begins “The Moment,” a new single released by Christian hip-hop artists Kadence and Sean C. Johnson. The message of the song encourages listeners to take advantage of every moment they have, challenging them to consider each moment for a higher purpose — to advance the kingdom of God. Soulful and inspiring, the song has key themes that are vital in the current cultural atmosphere.
But for Youth For Christ (YFC), a pillar of missional ministry in America for 77 years, this song has an even more personal meaning. YFC collaborated with Kadence and Johnson for the creation of the single, hoping to inspire caring adults to partner with YFC and help facilitate pivotal moments that can create change in the lives of youth across America.
But that’s not all — YFC also helped with the production of the music video, which features clips from various YFC locations across the country.
Said Vince Sarfraz, YFC Director of External Marketing: “We wanted to find a way to connect with the generations and feel like music, especially hip-hop and R&B, helps tell a story in authentic ways and more importantly connects our stories. We are hoping this song brings hope to people who have a heart to reach young people everywhere.”
Connecting with youth is something that YFC has excelled at for the past seven decades. With 137 chapters across America, YFC is dedicated to reach young people everywhere, working together with the local church and other like-minded partners to raise up lifelong followers of Jesus, who lead by their godliness in lifestyle, devotion to the word of God and prayer, passion for sharing the love of Christ, and commitment to social involvement.
This focus on inspiring leadership comes shortly after YFC’s CEO Jacob Bland announced his new vision to invest in YFC’s leadership and to reach one million kids for Christ.
“Historians describe Youth For Christ as one of the few catalysts of modern youth evangelism in the last century,” said Bland. “This is our pivotal moment to serve the church by creatively re-imagining youth ministry yet again. I believe the cultural conditions are right for us to experience the greatest youth revival our generation has ever seen. God has given us the right team to do this —a nd His hand is clearly on our mission.”
YFC has chapters impacting thousands of communities across the nation, that seek out and serve youth from all walks of life. Many teens are silently struggling through a wide variety of challenging issues — and through the ministry God empowers through YFC, they see the living power of a loving God.
YFC encourages staff and volunteers to be good news, while also sharing the stories of the good news of Jesus. It involves building relationships through the ups and downs of everyday life in order to lead people to Christ. YFC has been a pillar of missional ministry since 1944, when the Rev. Billy Graham served as YFC’s first full-time staff member.
Since then, YFC has continued to be both a rural and urban ministry on mission, and it is always about the message of Jesus. In addition to its 137 chapters in America, YFC operates in over 100 nations.
To learn more about Youth For Christ, got to yfc.net, its Facebook and Instagram pages, its Twitter feed @yfcusa, or on Vimeo.
