Dorothy Yenser (right) of Defiance was the winner of the final custom bingo prize in The Crescent-News’ Holiday BINGO contest. Yenser completed the “10” and was presented with a $50 gift certificate by Ten Thousand Villages store manager Elizabeth Zilba. The grand prize coverall is the final remaining challenge, with the winner randomly drawn from all qualifying entries received by Dec. 19 at The Crescent-News 624 W. Second St. office.
