Throughout June, little guidance was available from the state regarding guidelines for school reopening for the 2020-21 school year. School district superintendents from each public school in Williams County, as well as the Williams County health commissioner, came together throughout June and July to identify common practices for school reopening in Williams County.
These general principles will guide each school district as they move forward with reopening schools throughout Williams County.
• Each school district will implement safety protocols as realistically as possible.
• Each school district will work closely with the Williams County Health Department to promote safety in each school building.
• Each school district will be transparent with all stakeholders that some level of risk will always be present when children and school district employees occupy school district facilities.
• School districts recognize the need for consistency in areas of operations, while recognizing that individual differences in classroom sizes, school facilities, and building operations may lead to some inconsistencies in the county.
• School districts are planning to maintain their previously approved school calendars with some possible professional development adjustments.
The following principles will be common to all Williams County public school districts:
Daily Health Assessments
• Students and staff/personnel are expected to take their own temperature before reporting to school and to stay home if above 100 degrees or if experiencing other symptoms.
• Students and staff/personnel who exhibit symptoms during the school day will be sent to the school nurse for an assessment.
• Staff dealing with a student exhibiting symptoms will be wearing personal-protection equipment.
• Areas that were occupied by a person exhibiting symptoms will be thoroughly sanitized.
Communications when a student/staff member has been diagnosed with COVID-19
• Communication will be developed in partnership with the Williams County Health Department and will be sent by the school district.
• A common template will be developed to include the following: communication will be shared per health department protocol; the school district will cooperate with the health department’s work in social tracing and quarantine requirements; the Williams County Health Department will define what is considered “exposure” to COVID-19.
• If a student tests positive for COVID-19, they and their families will be referred to the Williams County Health Department, which will perform all contact tracing.
Face Coverings
• Face coverings are strongly recommended and encouraged for all students.
• Individual school districts may choose to require facemasks for all students, staff and adults initially, and/or during the school year.
• Staff members will be required to wear a mask, unless it is medically documented unsafe to do so and/or wearing the mask interferes with the learning process (i.e., speech therapy).
• School nurses and/or staff who care for students with symptoms must wear PPE, provided by the district.
• It is strongly recommended that all students wear a mask if riding on school transportation.
Classroom Occupancy
• Districts will decrease the likelihood of infection with hygiene, cleaning, and safety procedures, but being in a public place has a certain level of risk that cannot be eliminated.
• Students will be encouraged to sanitize their hands before and after classes, before and after eating, and after using the restroom.
• Sanitation will include both proper hand washing and sanitizing stations.
• Classroom occupancy will be determined based on each individual circumstance with the maximum amount of safety considerations possible.
• Williams County Health Department will consult with each school district to establish safe classroom layouts.
Online education
• School districts will offer online learning for parents who do not choose to send their child to school.
• Parents may choose from two options: send their child to school (assume some level of risk); online/remote learning options; contact your local school district for information.
• Students will not be permitted to transfer back and forth from traditional to remote learning. If the student selects to enroll in remote learning initially, students must complete the semester of remote learning before re-entering the traditional school setting.
Important Items of Note
• If there is a change in the level/color of Williams County COVID monitoring, then additional safety precautions, in partnership with the Williams County Health Department, will be implemented.
• If the county is labeled by the state of Ohio as “orange,” school districts would require face masks to be worn by all students in grades K-12.
• If the county is labeled by the state of Ohio as “red,” all county district schools would re-implement remote/online learning for all students.
