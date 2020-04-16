MONTPELIER — The Williams County Health Department Wednesday afternoon reported that a Williams County resident who tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) has died. This is the first death in the Defiance six-county area related to the coronavirus.
“On behalf of the entire county, we express our deepest sympathies for the family and friends of the individual who has died,” said Williams County Health Commissioner James D. Watkins. “This disease has affected our entire community, and we are working tirelessly to slow the spread of this virus and minimize its impact.”
Out of respect for privacy of the individual and the individual’s family, the Williams County Health Department noted in a press release that it will not be releasing any identifying information.
The press release went on to state the death of a Williams County resident further emphasizes the need for physical or social distancing and careful compliance of Ohio’s preventative orders to best protect our community and flatten the curve. Keeping Williams County safe is a matter of public responsibility, it noted.
“All Williams County residents must act responsibly as one community to protect our residents,” urged Watkins. “Please stay home and do not gather with friends and family who do not reside with you at this time. In order for us to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, we must continue to practice physical or social distancing and stay home. These are not merely suggestions; we must do these actions to save lives.”
The Williams County Health Department will continue to update cases on the WCHD website: http://www.williamscountyhealth.org/health-education/covid-19-coronavirus/.
To ensure residents are obtaining accurate information about COVID-19, they are asked to visit the Ohio Department of Health’s website (https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/) for updates. Questions regarding coronavirus/COVID-19 can be directed to 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Its truly remarkable that in the same week our local State representative Rep Riedel writes an op-ed calling to re-open the state because the virus is getting better, we have the first death, which would indicate the virus is getting worse, not better. He must be getting his talking points from trump.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.