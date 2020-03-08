MONTPELIER — A Williams County motorist was seriously injured in a car-semi crash Saturday evening.
Nicholas Fee, 32, Montpelier, was transported to Community Hospital and Wellness Center, Montpelier, where he was later taken to Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne by air ambulance with serious injuries.
According to the Defiance post of the Ohio Highway Patrol, at 9:57 p.m. a car driven by Fee was northbound on Ohio 576 at U.S. 20. Fee failed to yield and drove into the path of a semi driven by Emery Scharbarth, 26, Shiocton, Wis. Fee's vehicle was struck and forced off the roadway into a concrete retaining wall.
Scharbarth was not injured in the crash.
U.S 20 was closed for approximately two and a half hours following the crash. Troopers reported that both drivers were wearing safety belts.
Assisted at the scene were the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Williams County EMS, Montpelier Police Department, Pioneer Fire/EMS, and Alvordton Fire.
