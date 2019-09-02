PIONEER — A Williams County man was killed Monday morning when his dirt bike was struck by a pickup truck near here.
Logan Keesecker, 26, Pioneer, was taken by Williams County EMS to Williams County Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers-Montpelier, where he was pronounced dead.
According to the Defiance post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at 11:58 a.m., at Williams County roads 12 and Q, west of Pioneer, a westbound truck driven by Marshall Davis, 62, Brownstown, Mich., had stopped at the intersection and then pulled into the path of a northbound dirt bike driven by Keesecker, causing a collision.
Troopers reported that Keesecker was wearing a helmet. Davis was wearing a safety belt and uninjured.
Also assisting at the scene were the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Pioneer Fire Department and the prosecutor’s office.
