Carousel - Lightbar

PIONEER — A Williams County man was killed Monday morning when his dirt bike was struck by a pickup truck near here.

Logan Keesecker, 26, Pioneer, was taken by Williams County EMS to Williams County Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers-Montpelier, where he was pronounced dead.

According to the Defiance post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at 11:58 a.m., at Williams County roads 12 and Q, west of Pioneer, a westbound truck driven by Marshall Davis, 62, Brownstown, Mich., had stopped at the intersection and then pulled into the path of a northbound dirt bike driven by Keesecker, causing a collision.

Troopers reported that Keesecker was wearing a helmet. Davis was wearing a safety belt and uninjured.

Also assisting at the scene were the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Pioneer Fire Department and the prosecutor’s office.

Tags

Load comments