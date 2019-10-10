OHIO CITY — Two Williams County residents died Thursday afternoon from injuries sustained in a motorhome crash near here.
The driver, Roger Schilt, 75, West Unity, died at the scene. His wife, Catherine Schilt, 74, West Unity, was transported by Van Wert Fire/EMS to Van Wert Health. She was transported then via air ambulance to Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, where she later died.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Van Wert post, at 2:40 p.m., Schilt was northbound on U.S. 127 in a 2006 motorhome. The vehicle drifted left of center, continued off of the left side of the road, struck a ditch and came to final rest after striking a concrete culvert, north of Ohio 81 in Van Wert County.
The crash resulted in a closure of U.S. 127, north of Ohio 81, during the crash investigation and scene clean up. The roadway was reopened later in the day.
Assisting at the scene were Ohio City Volunteer Fire Department/EMS, Van Wert Fire/EMS, Ohio Department of Transportation and Van Wert County Sheriff's Office.
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor. The crash remains under investigation.
