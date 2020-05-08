What started as a phone call from a concerned friend has turned into a project helping protect thousands of people locally and across the country.
In March, as we were all beginning to learn about the coronavirus pandemic, Defiance resident Francine Meyer-Drasutis received a phone call from a friend that works as a nurse in a New Hampshire nursing home.
Meyer-Drasutis' friend explained the toll the pandemic was taking on the east coast, the number of infected people, the lack of supplies and the worry that was spreading.
As consumers emptied the shelves, face masks were one of the items being bought by the cart load. And Meyer-Drasutis knew she had the ability to help.
"She told me how they had no masks and were having to use bandanas to cover their faces," recalled Meyer-Drasutis about the phone call. "I knew I had some extra materials, so I called Sue Rankin and she came over and we made about 180 masks and sent them out there."
For Meyer-Drasutis, those 180 masks were the spark.
She contacted another friend, fashion designer Peggy Sagers, who had just had a mask design approved by New York officials. With Sagers' pattern in hand, Meyer-Drasutis went back to work on her serger machine.
"I had a 30-year stash of fabric at my house," said Meyer-Drasutis. "It lasted about one month. We started making masks and donating them to nursing homes, hospitals, clinics, who ever needed them, and we blew through my supply."
The demand was rapidly growing, but Meyer-Drasutis' supply was depleted and her funding was non-existent. Undeterred, Meyer-Drasutis took money that was earmarked for her utility bills and went to the fabric store.
But she wasn't alone.
Friends donated funds to help buy more supplies and along with Rankin and relatives Terri Meyer, Sharon Meyer and Deb Murphy and her boyfriend Darrell Myers, Meyer-Drasutis had a team ready.
The team started cutting and sewing around the clock in an effort to create hundreds of masks per day. The team had also gone from using a 30-year-old stash, to spending $2,000 per trip to their suppliers in Holmes County just to keep up with the demand.
With so many supplies and machines, the team took over Myers' house and turned it into their own factory.
The dining room is now a station for measuring and cutting materials, which include soft cottons for the mask and lace for comfortable ear straps. Every room serves as a spot to store materials and the basement is the assembly area filled with cut materials waiting to be sewn into the team's latest creation.
And still, with more than 1,000 masks being produced each week, most are donated while some, like the ones available at Goin' Postal in Defiance are "sold" for a free-will donation. The group has so far made and distributed more than 7,000 masks.
"After we made those first ones, I thought the public really needs (to have access to these too)," explained Meyer-Drasutis, who began sewing at the age of 3 with her grandmother before spending time sewing in local 4H groups. "I got in contact with Goin' Postal here in Defiance and made them available there for a free-will donation. I thought if I ask for free-will donations we'll be able to keep going and make more masks to help people.
"We started with taking about 40 masks up there (to Goin' Postal) and before we got home we got a call that they were out. Now, we take about 200 masks up there every day," added Meyer-Drasutis, who admitted she still thinks of her grandmother when she sits down at a sewing machine. "We like to say we've got you covered, so help cover us. We ask for a $3-$5 donation and that pays for one mask plus part of another. We're not doing this for any profit, we're just trying to be self sufficient."
The group has made and donated masks for groups like Meyer-Drasutis' deceased husband's (Paul Drasutis) National Guard unit out of Lima, Coast Guard units, local doctors' offices and anyone else that is in need.
"We give a lot to people that can't afford them," said Terri Meyer. "Even if you can't afford it take a mask. It's about protecting the community and it's wonderful to give back (to the community)."
Now, Meyer-Drasutis' team is looking at tackling another group in need of help.
Hospitals are going through hundreds of masks per day for patients and staff alike. Locally, officials at ProMedica Defiance Regional hospital have asked for help to keep up with the demand and Meyer-Drasutis' team was quick to answer the call.
"They're going through thousands of masks each week," explained Meyer-Drasutis. "We'd like to ask other seamstresses in the area to help too. We said we'll make half of what they need and we'd like to see if other individuals or groups would match us and do the other half."
"We just appreciate all that the community has done (to support us)," added Rankin. "We'd also like to tell the other mask makers how much we appreciate what they're doing for the community."
And it's the thoughts of community and helping others that keeps this team sewing.
"We're going to keep making them as long as there's a demand," said Meyer-Drasutis. "If it (the coronavirus pandemic) slows down this summer, we'll take time to enjoy ourselves, if not we'll just sew as we go along."
Anyone wishing to obtain a mask or donate can do so at Goin' Postal located at 925 S. Clinton St. in Defiance or via paypal at paypal.me/FrancineMeyerDrasuti.
